Petition calls on Malta PM to send out Armed Forces to rescue boat migrants

A petition to Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela has requested that the Armed Forces succour a vessel carrying boat migrants inside the Maltese search and rescue zones, as fears grew of a boat capsizing in inclement weather.

The Easter petition had over 600 signatories by 6:30pm, and pointed out that a boat carrying 47 people, including a pregnant woman and children, could have already lost their lives at sea.

“We have known about their situation for days and we have not lifted a finger and this despite having all the means to save them. We have persisted in this course even when yesterday a mother begged us to ‘at least save my child’. We are writing to implore you to change course and send a Malta Armed Forces vessel to the area in question to save these people, and also others who are in the same predicament and who are all our brothers and sisters, from certain death before it is too late. Our common humanity can tolerate no delay in acting to fulfil this most serious obligation.”

European member states this week shut down their ports to boat migrant rescues, invoking emergency measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malta’s foreign minister Evarist Bartolo on Saturday also spoke to EU external relations commissioner Josep Borrell, protesting that migrant rescue charities were enabling human traffickers in Libya to send out boat migrants at sea, and ferry them to safety in Europe.

The Maltese government fears that after Italy’s ports were shut down under the COVID-19 pandemic, more asylum seekers will be directed into the Maltese SAR zone and territorial waters.

The migrant hotline charity Alarm Phone yesterday said the measures were putting migrants at sea at serious risk of dying in distress. “Under the veil of the health crisis, European authorities are carrying out racist border security policies that make sea crossings even more dangerous and deadly.”

MaltaToday has sent the NGO a series questions for details on recent allegations.

The Alarm Phone estimates that in just the week between 5-11 April, over 1,000 people on more than 20 boats left the Libyan shores.

“The Alarm Phone was alerted to 10 boats in total, two of which were rescued by [Sea-Eye’s] ‘Alan Kurdi’ on 6 April. Over 500 people are reported to have been returned to Libya within merely three days. Some of the survivors have informed us that six people drowned. Many of those returned were kept imprisoned on a ship at Tripoli harbour. Moreover, the fate of some boats remains unclear. At the same time, we have also learned of several other boats that reached Italy autonomously, arriving in Lampedusa, Sicily, Linosa and Pantelleria.”

As of Easter Sunday, four boats were reported to be in severe distress at sea at 2:30pm. Alarm Phone have accused the Armed Forces of Malta of refusing to rescue a boat in the Maltese Search and Rescue (SAR) zone. “The people on board tell us: ‘People are without water, the pregnant woman is so tired, the child is crying, so thirsty. Please if you don’t want to save us give us at least water’,” the NGO said.

The dangerous rescue gap that has emerged inside the central Mediterranean stems from an unwillingness by European coastguards and navies to patrol waters which traffickers use to send out asylum seekers and refugees in boats to be ultimately picked up. But even the Libyan coastguard, financed by the EU to monitor its immediate SAR zone and pick up departing boats, has said it will not engage in SAR activities.

Now only one civil rescue boat, the ‘Alan Kurdi’ was at hand to rescue two boats; but with 150 people now on board, they are searching for a port of safety, since then denied by both Italy and Malta.

“For the Alarm Phone, the greatest challenge is the systematic withdrawal of European authorities from the central Mediterranean area. We have documented several scandalous delays and even acts of sabotage at sea. One of the boats that reached out to us was rescued by Italian authorities to Lampedusa only after it had fully crossed the Maltese SAR zone, with the Armed Forces of Malta refusing to intervene. Another boat already in the Maltese SAR zone with 66 people on board was rescued only after about 40 hours. The people on board told us that the Armed Forces of Malta tried to cut the cable of the engine, telling them: ‘I leave you to die in the water. Nobody will come to Malta’,” the NGO said.

Alarm Phone also said that European rescue coordination centres are hanging up their phones, refusing to take down new information, or being unreachable.

“We call on all European authorities to cease endangering the lives of people who seek to escape torture, rape, and war in Libya. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Europe is still safe compared to Libya and has the resources to carry out vital SAR operations. People trying to flee from Libya are aware of the danger of crossing the sea and the spread of COVID-19 within Europe. Still, as they tell Alarm Phone: ‘Libya is worse than the coronavirus’.”

Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that despite Malta’s COVID-19 challenge, the country was still responsible to abide by its humanitarian and legal obligations. “We have no choice. It is an obligation. It is our responsibility because of our geographical position in the middle of the Mediterranean. It brought us economic benefits as well, but there are also responsibilities, and this is one of them.”

The Green Party leader said there was no justification to allow these people to drown. “Those who washed their hands off them by closing off the ports will have blood on their hands, in Malta as in Italy, as well as the EU countries who hinder a lasting solution… Catholic Malta has looked away. Cattolicissima? We’re Christians for Easter cakes, statues and cribs. The rest drown.”