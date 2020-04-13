menu

Police fine 104 people for group gatherings on Easter Sunday

laura_calleja
13 April 2020, 10:24am
by Laura Calleja
Police were out in force patrolling areas where people gather to ensure that no one breached rules banning groups of more than three
Police fined 104 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Easter Sunday.

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

The police said no one was found breaching obligatory quarantine during any of the 230 inspections that were carried out in the previous 24 hours.

“The appeal remains for everyone to be responsible and co-operate with the directives that are being laid out by the authorities,” the police said.

However, a snack bar in Hamrun was caught serving clients in breach of regulations that force the closure of certain establishments and was fined €3,000.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

Non-essential businesses which open against the orders of the health authorities are also fined €3,000.

