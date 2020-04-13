Santa Luċija tunnel project half complete as COVID-19 lull speeds work up

Works on the Santa Luċija tunnels have intensified in the past weeks, with project workers having taken advantage of the traffic calm brought about by the coronavirus partial lockdown.

The project is half finished and is expected to be completed by the end of this year the government said in a statement on Monday.

The project includes two cut-and-cover tunnels beneath the Santa Luċija roundabout, to directly connect Santa Luċija Avenue (Addolorata Hill) with Tal-Barrani Road.

Above this underpass, the existing roundabout will be rebuilt with a new design that facilitates safer and quicker access to the residents of Santa Luċija, Paola and Tarxien, the government said.

The project also includes the redesign and reconstruction of a nearby jogging track, the upgrading of the Tal-Barrani Road pedestrian subway to make this accessible to cyclists and to persons with disability, as well as a new 1 km shared pedestrian and cycling path connecting Santa Luċija to Marsa.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who, together with Transport Minister Ian Borg visited the ongoing works today, said that projects such as the one at Santa Luċija demonstrated the government’s commitment to the infrastructure sector.

"This Government is stream rolling ahead in implementing a plan many thought was too ambitious. Today, as these grand ideas turn into realty, it is important to understand that when one has a concrete plan these types of projects can be completed”, Abela said, as he thanked those working on the project during the current extraordinary period.

Borg said the project was as important as that of the Marsa junction, since it will also serve to reduce travel time for people living and working in the south of Malta.

"We have also looked at the needs of the residents of the area and we are therefore improving access for those who walk, cycle and for persons with disability, along with the plans to improve an open space - the jogging track in Santa Luċija”, Borg said.

“It is worth remembering that in light of Covid-19, Infrastructure Malta has taken the necessary precautions for its workers and those of its contractors, but has also taken the opportunity to hasten works especially in areas that require deviations while less people are using our roads," he highlighted.

He added that work was also ongoing in several other zones, such as the Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass, the Central Link Project, the Marsa Junction Project and residential roads across Malta, amongst others.