[WATCH] Coronavirus: 10 new cases, 9 recovered cases reported

Malta registered 10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after 1,090 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci also announced that nine people have recovered from the virus.

The country now has 328 active cases.

Charmaine Gauci called on people to continue respecting social distancing despite the low number of cases, insisting that country finds itself in such a position because measures and restrictions were correctly adhered to.

New cases

A 31-year-old woman who came to Malta on a repatriation flight from the UK on April 12, tested positive for the virus. She has since remained in quarantine. Contact tracing of passengers on-board the flight is underway.

The second case is of a 36-year-old Colombian man who felt symptoms on April 14. He last worked a month ago, and only had contact with two relatives.

Another case is of a British man, 35, who was working from home. Contact tracing of relatives is underway.

A Nepalese man, 29, also tested positive for the virus, is part of a cluster of three infected cases.

A 61-year-old man tested positive after reporting symptoms on April 7.

The sixth case is that of a 24-year-old man who worked for a short period of time, and lives with two relatives.

A 29-year-old Maltese woman who works as a carer at St Vincent de Paul, tested positive for the virus. She was already under quarantine.

The remaining cases are of three residents at the Hal Far Open Centre. All are men of Sudanese nationality, aged 24, 26 and 30. 20 people at the centre have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Asked to provide an update on patients in the Intensive Treatment Unit, Gauci said that while one is still using a ventilator all are in a stable condition.

Lifting restrictions

Deputy PM Chris Fearne said that Malta may gradually start to lift restrictive measures if the number of new COVID-19 infections remains low.

Asked about the statement, Charmaine Gauci said that measures that are removed, will have to be kept under a watchful eye.

“We can’t risk backtracking the progress we achieved so far,” she said.

She also warned about a second wave.

“Some countries are experiencing a second wave of cases, and we don’t want to have that,” he said.

In case that happens, Gauci said that preventive measures and systems mean that the country is well-equipped.

“The only way-out for us is either by herd immunity, or by having a vaccine,” she said.

Asked if people can frequent beaches as the weather gets warmer, Gauci stressed on social distancing, insisting that measures should continue to be respected.