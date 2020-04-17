Latest opening hours for Malta's banks

The Malta Bankers' Association has communicated the latest opening hours for the various branches of Malta's banks.

Below is the relevant information for BOV, HSBC, APS, Lombard and BNF.

Bank of Valletta p.l.c.

The following branches are currently operative:

Malta - Balluta (Sliema), Gzira, San Gwann, St. Julian’s, Ibragg, Paola, Zejtun, Zabbar, Zurrieq, Marsaskala, Mqabba, San Pawl Il-Bahar, Bugibba, Mosta, St. Venera, Birkirkara, Rabat, Attard, Zebbug, Hamrun, Siggiewi, Floriana, Valletta, Naxxar and Marsa. Gozo – Victoria, Xaghra, Sannat and Nadur

Monday to Friday - 09.00 to 12.00 noon

For Saturdays, and from the 18th April the bank will be operating five branches in Malta on a rotation basis as per the table hereunder:

Gozo - The bank considers that Gozo cannot be treated similar to Malta as a branch rotation arrangement is not applicable.

The bank will open its Rabat - Gozo Branch on the last Saturday of the month to service pension and salary payments. In addition, the bank will also extend the opening hours of the Rabat - Gozo Branch during the other weekdays which are business days, by an extra one hour.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

The following branches are currently operative:

Branch localities: Valletta , Sliema , Paola , Mosta ; Victoria - Gozo.

, , , ; - Gozo. Opening hours: Monday – Friday 08.30 – 13.30, Saturday 08.30 – 12.30

By appointment (above localities): Friday afternoon 13.30 – 16.00hrs

APS Bank p.l.c.

Out of total network of 11 branches, 9 branches are operating, offering full services (82% coverage of existing branches) while 2 branches are temporarily closed.

The 9 operational branches are at Valletta , Swatar , Paola , Mosta , Sliema , Attard and Victoria Gozo (offering teller and over-the-counter services), as well as the teller-less branches at Rabat and Zejtun . All of these offices are also equipped with ATMs and deposit machines.

, , , , , and Gozo (offering teller and over-the-counter services), as well as the teller-less branches at and . All of these offices are also equipped with ATMs and deposit machines. The 2 branches temporarily closed are at Floriana and Qormi, both being teller-less and not offering essential services. ATM and deposit machine services however remain available at both these locations. Meetings can also be arranged by appointment if required, although such requests have now practically stopped.

All 9 branches are open between Monday and Saturday observing the following hours:

a. Monday to Friday between 9.00 and 13.00

b. Saturday between 9.00 and 12.30.

Lombard Bank p.l.c.

The bank announced that it has taken additional measures intended to protect staff members and customers alike.

In this regard, as of the 3 April 2020 and until further notice, branches are operating under reduced opening hours as follows:

Monday- Friday 09.00 - 12.30. The bank does not open on Saturdays.

The bank operates from the following branches: Valletta – 67 Republic Street; Sliema - 225 Tower Road; Qormi – 82 St Sebastian Street; Balzan – Balzan Valley; Victoria Gozo – Ninu Cremona Street. There is also a second small office in Sliema at 44 Tigne’ Street.

BNF Bank p.l.c.

The bank currently operates from the following branches:

Attard Branch, Hal-Warda Road.

Fgura Branch, 6 Hompesch Road.

Gozo Branch, 74A Republic Street, Victoria.

Qormi Branch, Pavi Shopping Complex, Manuel Dimech Street.

Siggiewi Branch, Pjazza San Nikola.

St Julians’ Branch, 125,126 Main Street.

St Paul’s Bay Branch, Mosta Road.

Mosta Branch, 12 Constitution Street.

All above branches are open Monday to Saturday 9:00 - 12:30 offering full service during said days and times.

All above branches have an ATM accessible 24x7 which allows withdrawal of cash as well as deposits of cash and cheques. The above equates to 75% of the number of branches on Monday to Saturday.

The bank also has another five ATMs available 24x7 in the branches/offices below:

Naxxar Branch, 48, 50 Labour Avenue.

Rabat Branch, 6 Triq il-Karrijiet.

San Gwann Branch, 189 Naxxar Road.

Paola Branch, 90 Pjazza Antoine De Paule.

Head Office, 203 Rue D’Argens, Gzira