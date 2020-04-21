Gozo Channel's Nikolaos to stop operating for two months after workers lament preferential treatment

Gozo Channel will stop operating its fourth ship, the MV Nikolaos, as from next week in light of the reduced hours put in place for its workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this month, Maltese workers operarating Gozo Channel's other three vessels - who had been asked to take leave because of a limited operating schedule - had complained that the crew of the MV Nikolaos were unaffected by the reduced shift roster.

The ferry was leased last summer together with its foreign crew.

At the time, Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin CEO Josef Vella had lamented that the government had breached a verbal agreement whereby it had promised that the crew of the Greek-registered ship would not be afforded any preferential treatment.

In a statement today, however, Gozo Channel said that it had decided that the MV Nikolaos would stop operating for two months as from 27 April.

All scheduled trips will be operated by the company's remaining three vessels.