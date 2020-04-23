[LIVE] COVID-19: One positive case overnight, 39 more have recovered

Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci has stressed the continuing importance of social distancing now that COVID-19 transmission numbers are becoming consistently low.

“Social distancing is important. It is the measure through which we are controlling the virus in Malta,” the professor said.

Gauci was speaking after announcing that a Libyan man who was living in the community was the only positive case recorded overnight from 641 tests.

The total number of cases since the pandemic started in Malta now stands at 445, with 241 cases still active. Gauci said 39 more people had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 204.

Whilst it was true that numbers were low and the rate of transmission was getting slower, social distancing measures had to remain in place in order to prevent further spreading of the virus and to protect vulnerable groups.

“Thanks to the cooperation of the public. We were prepared for greater numbers and made contingency plans for this eventuality. We must still be cautious and follow the measures. We have a clear picture of what is happening abroad,” Gauci said.

The number of swab tests available were sufficient and lab capacity had been increased. The number of tests depended on the number of people who called to take the tests, Gauci said, appealing to the public to call the helpline if they have any symptoms. Arrangements would be made for housebound persons or those will transport difficulty, she added. “Our strategy is ‘test test test.’”