[WATCH] COVID-19: Recoveries now exceed active cases in Malta

Malta has recorded two new positive cases of COVID-19 overnight for a total of 447 since the start of the pandemic in March.

One of the positive cases is a 60-year-old female carer who works in an old people's home. She was tested before entering the home for her shift. The other was a 43-year-old man who reported temperature, cough, muscle pain and other symptoms. He works in a private office and had met with several co-workers despite his symptoms. Contact tracing is underway in this case.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci also announced that another 19 patients have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 223. “The number [of recoveries] is always increasing,” she said. The gender-spread of cases is broadly in line with that seen in international trends, Gauci said: 60% of cases are male and 40% female.

Prof. Gauci emphasised caution despite the low numbers. She insisted that the public should continue to take precautions because of asymptomatic carriers. “My appeal is to remain cautious, practise social distancing and not go out unless necessary. It's good to see a reducing number of cases but this needs the cooperation of the public.”

14 days must pass before persons who test positive can be declared as recovered, Gauci said, pointing out that the majority of Malta's cases had not needed treatment. There is a protocol for declaring a person as recovered. A number of combination therapies are undergoing trials. Clinical trials were also underway into plasma treatments, which Malta is also participating in, she said.

Gauci urged the public not to stigmatise COVID-19 patients after their recovery. "There is no need to stigmatise persons who have tested positive. Getting infected is not their fault and they get better eventually, no longer remaining infectious."

Over 26,000 tests, including repeat tests, have been carried out so far. "We are offering tests to everyone who has symptoms to catch the disease as early as possible," Gauci said.