Malta under COVID-19 cannot function without lowest-paid, essential workers – Graffitti

The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that workers with the lowest salaries – health workers, cleaning personnel, waste collectors, drivers and persons involved in food distribution – are in fact those workers without whom society cannot manage, Moviment Graffitti said in a message marking International Workers Day.

In a message of gratitude towards workers working around the clock to provide essential services during the crisis, Graffitti expressed its solidarity with those undergoing a period of uncertainty and facing precariousness and exploitation.

“On Workers’ Day we ought to remember how the progress and milestones achieved thanks to workers’ efforts and struggles over the years – such as free healthcare for all and social security – form the basis of our well-being,” the left-wing organisation said.

But Graffitti pointed out that workers in Malta had seen their share of the economy greatly reduced over the past 25 years, citing workers’ compensation as a percentage of gross value added as shown in Central Bank data.

“Many salaries have remained in the low mark despite the economy’s rapid growth. We have now seen how as soon as the first hints of a crisis were looming on the horizon, some of the country’s biggest companies – particularly those that in recent years have made millions in profit – threatened to lay off workers.

“Some workers received nothing more than an SMS message on their mobile phones informing them they have been made redundant, from the same companies that for years had used them to amass their wealth.”

Graffitti said COVID-19 aid should only be passed on to large companies with conditions that workers are not laid off, and that the company contributes to social welfare by moving non-productive assets such as immovable property acquired solely for speculative purposes, under public ownership.

Moviment Graffitti said it was neither possible nor desirable to “go back to the unjust economy that was our normal” once the COVID-19 crisis is over, that is to.

“The effects of COVID-19 will be felt for many years to come, and this will inevitably hinder economic growth. Nor is it desirable, however, because the consequences of a system based solely on economic growth are exploitation, massive inequalities, and environmental degradation.

“We need to start considering a different economic system where wealth is shared more equitably and one where workers and quality of life are the central focus. We need an economy based on higher wages and better working conditions for all; higher taxes for those who earn a lot and possess many assets; and more democracy in the economic sphere, with workers having a say in decisions made in their workplaces.”