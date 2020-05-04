menu

Man kicked in the head, seriously injured after altercation

A 54-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being thrown to the ground and kicked in the head at his Msida apartment

maltatoday
4 May 2020, 3:49pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Police said the man was kicked in the head following an altercation
A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after being kicked in the head during an altercation with another man at his Msida flat, the police said.

The incident happened at 11:15am and the police are interrogating a 35-year-old man from Tarxien.

The police said that it was informed of an altercation at the apartment in Triq Oscar Zammit and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital had to be called in to treat the victim, who is from New Zealand.

He was certified at hospital of suffering from serious injuries.

