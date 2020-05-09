UPDATED| One new case of coronavirus in Malta

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has announced one new case of the coronavirus, a Spanish male.

The infected man had been teleworking, said the Professor, adding that a woman who lived with him also had symptoms and was in quarantine.

Eight others have been registered as having recovered from COVID-19 illness.

Malta now has just 58 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has registered 490 cases of coronavirus, including five deaths. In total, 428 persons have recovered from the illness.

The situation is stable, Gauci said, explaining that Malta was in a transition phase, where the authorities were monitoring the impact of measures they imposed. She reiterated that the cooperation of the public was important if there is to be more relaxation of measures. Gauci emphasised the importance of social distancing and the use of a face mask or visor. Masks must be worn properly and not under the nose, as this increases risk of contracting and negates the mask’s protection, she said.

Noting that tomorrow is Mothers’ day, Gauci observed that younger mothers could enjoy the day with their children, but there are older mothers or mothers with chronic conditions who cannot. She encouraged the public to practise social distancing even when visiting graveyards. “The biggest gift we can give our mothers is to protect their health.

Adhere to the mitigation measures and wear the mask correctly and when removing it from face, put it in a plastic bag to avoid contaminating your hands.”

Asked whether she thought the country would be opening up for flights, even from restricted places, before the end of the year, she pointed out that many countries still had a raging pandemic. “Now is not the time to open flights,” Gauci said.