Disabled students should be kept in mind when planning a return for next academic year, parent says

Disabled students should be kept in mind when drawing up a scenario for a possible return to schools, parent Marchita Magniafico said.

Magniafico, the mother of a disabled child, was speaking at a PN conference on the future of education, in the post-pandemic landscape organised on Tuesday.

“We need to keep these students in mind when talking about a return to school. We need a plan that considers all scenarios,” she said.

She also pointed out that certain disabled students will need physical contact from their LSEs when being assisted at their respective schools.

“Given regulation surrounding social distancing, this aspect must also be kept in mind,” she said.

Siggiewi government school headmaster Randolph Peresso said rather than teachers being instructed on what to do, those who are tasked with administering them should be supporting teachers not dictating to them.

“As recent events have shown, teachers were quick to adapt and improvise to the situation”

Looking ahead at a return to the scholastic year, he said that students should be kept up to date with any technological needs that will be required once schools are reopened, so as to ensure that any issues that arise are adhered to.

He also proposed an alert system which is divided over the span of three stages, making it easier for teachers and head teachers to prepare for the situation ahead.

“The first stage of the alert system would mean that chances of the school closing down due to the virus are low, while the third stage would mean that chances are very high. In that way teachers are well prepared for what lays ahead,” he said.

UPE President Graham Sansone slammed government for not including educators and the union in a think tank organised by the education ministry.

“It is not true that government included all stakeholders, and this means that the true professionals in the industry are not being consulted,” he said.

Looking ahead he said that different frameworks should be in place to prepare for the different scenarios which might crop up.

University Student Council President Matthew Xuereb spoke about the academic and social challenges faced by students.

“We have had to adapt to a new reality,” he said.

PN MP Clyde Puli called out government’s lack of direction over how and when schools will be reopened.

He also slammed government over the lack of inclusion of educators in a think tank made up of experts in various fields, to come up with proposals on the future of education by 14 September.

“First government organized the think-tank, then included teachers and educators as an afterthought,” he said.