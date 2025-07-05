Minister urges tourism sector to prioritise quality and sustainability

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg has called on operators in the tourism accommodation sector to invest in quality and sustainability so that Malta can align itself with evolving global travel trends.

During a visit to the Noru Hotel in St Julian’s—an upscale four-star establishment marking its first anniversary and its 15,000th guest—Borg praised the hotel’s commitment to delivering high-end experiences to travellers.

The hotel, which features 83 rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, and two catering venues, is planning to expand its brand internationally, with a second Noru hotel in development in Ispica, Sicily.

Borg lauded this approach as emblematic of the government's vision for the tourism sector, as outlined in the Malta Tourism Strategy 2030 and Malta Vision 2050. He emphasised that the focus must now be on attracting higher value-added tourism, with an emphasis on increasing per capita expenditure rather than volume alone.

“The government is actively supporting the industry’s shift towards quality,” he said, adding that collaboration with stakeholders is key to improving standards across both collective and non-collective accommodation.

He said the Malta Tourism Authority continues to enforce regulatory standards rigorously, with over 7,000 inspections carried out in 2024 to ensure compliance and address complaints from visitors and the public.