€10.3 million spent on COVID-19 employment benefits so far

The government has forked out a total of €10.3 million in employment-related benefits to various categories of workers since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The latest figures were announced at a press conference addressed by Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon this morning.

Permanent Secretary Mark Musu gave an update on the four primary COVID-19 related social benefit schemes: the benefit for parents who had to stop working in the private sector to care for their children; benefits for disabled persons who cannot work from home; the medical benefit for vulnerable persons who cannot leave home and an additional unemployment benefit.

The situation as of 13 May was that a total of €8,797,421 had been paid out in the weekly benefits. More recently, however, applicants had increased by just over 400 - a third of last month’s increase.

Almost 99% of over 10,000 applications had been processed Musu said, adding that just this week 7,333 requests were paid out. 71% of beneficiaries are women, he said, and 82.5% of them were Maltese.

Some 30,000 calls were answered on the ministry’s helplines, he added.

The cumulative cost of the benefits is €10.3 million, he said.

Meanwhile, 500 persons have returned to work, Musu added.

Falzon observed that whilst it was good that there was so much uptake of the ministry’s services, it was also worrying because it meant that people needed this assistance.

“Above all, it is important to say that those who needed us, found us,” Falzon said. The situation is not the same as before March, but it was being managed well, he said, describing Malta as a “role model to other countries in how we are helping jobs.” It also showed how, as a people, the Maltese have handled the situation well, he said.

Taking a shot at the Opposition, he said they always looked at those who didn’t receive any benefits. “I hope this number increases because it means that less help is needed,” Falzon said, urging the public to follow the advice of the health authorities and thanking the ministry’s workers for “going the extra mile.”