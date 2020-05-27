menu

[LIVE] 97-year-old is Malta's seventh victim of COVID-19, one new case overnight

Follow us live as Charmaine Gauci gives update on COVID-19 situation at 12:30pm

laura_calleja
27 May 2020, 10:06am
by Laura Calleja

A 97-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died overnight.

In a statement, the government said the man had a number of health issues, and was being cared for at Karen Grech hospital.

The man began showing symptoms on 16 May and tested positive for COVID-19 on 17 May.

The Health Ministry, while offering condolences to the relatives of the senior, calls on the people to follow the appeals of the Department of Health to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said one new case was registered overnight and six recoveries. On Tuesday, Malta had recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

The positive case involves a 71-year-old man who was a patient at Mount Carmel Hospital. He was being kept in the admissions ward pending a 14-day quarantine period before being transferred into another ward.

Gauci said contact tracing was taking place among fellow patients and staff members.

She said there were 114 active cases, of which 86 are being treated at home.

More to follow.

