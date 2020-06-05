COVID-19: Three new cases recorded overnight

Three new cases of coronavirus were registered overnight after 977 swab tests were carried out, the health authorities said.

There were also seven recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 33.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 625 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths. 583 people have recovered.

A total of 72,992 swab tests for COVID-19 were carried out over the past three months.

Malta lifted all restrictions today with shops and service providers being allowed to operate with safety measures in place to reduce virus spread.

The airport is expected to open on 1 July, while competitive contact sports can commence on 15 July.