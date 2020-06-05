menu

COVID-19: Three new cases recorded overnight

Malta has 33 active cases of COVID-19 as all restrictions start being lifted

kurt_sansone
5 June 2020, 1:30pm
by Kurt Sansone
Three new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight as Malta reopened for business on Friday amid precautionary measures adopted by retailers and service providers
Three new cases of coronavirus were registered overnight after 977 swab tests were carried out, the health authorities said.

There were also seven recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 33.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 625 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths. 583 people have recovered.

A total of 72,992 swab tests for COVID-19 were carried out over the past three months.

Malta lifted all restrictions today with shops and service providers being allowed to operate with safety measures in place to reduce virus spread.

The airport is expected to open on 1 July, while competitive contact sports can commence on 15 July.

Kurt Sansone
