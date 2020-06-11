[WATCH] Minister plays down disagreement over Venice judicial reforms

Minister plays down disagreement over Venice judicial reforms

Justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis has played down suggestions that the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission has had a difference of opinion over Malta’s proposals for its judicial reform.

“This is an ongoing process where together with the Venice Commission we are discussing all details towards having the best possible reform,” Zammit Lewis simply told MaltaToday.

Edward Zammit Lewis said on Thursday that government is undergoing consultation with the Venice Commission to decide the best step forward in reforms at a judicial, institutional and administrative level. “We have agreed with the Commission on how the procedure of the reform process will be carried out,” he said.

In December 2018, a report by the Venice Commission had flagged a number of concerns over the way in which the appointments to various posts within the country’s institutions and authorities are made.

The commission, an advisory body composed of independent experts in the field of constitutional law, issued a 29-page report in which it recommended a number of recommendations which should be adopted by Malta.

After consulting with different stakeholders, the justice minister announced in May that government had submitted a number of proposals involving the judiciary, persons of trust and the Prime Minister’s powers.

Civil society group Repubblika have also cited their concerns at government’s “superficial” proposals, stating they don’t address corruption in the country.

The NGO also said that the PM’s excessive powers are not tackled by the proposals.