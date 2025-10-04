WATCH | ‘Wake the fuck up': Protesters warn of further action if planning bills aren't scrapped

Massive crowds descend on Valletta in protest against governemnt’s planning bills

A large fuming crowd gathered in front of Castille after marching through Valletta on Saturday with one message to government; scrap the planning reforms.

The protesters further warned government of further protests and action if the planning bills are forced into enactment.

The protest, titled “Ġustizzja għal Artna” drew massive crowds, as the anger against government’s appeasement of developers was palpable.

Bill 143 and Bill 144 amend the Development Planning Act and establish the Environment Planning and Review Tribunal. The Bills were presented in parliament in July without public consultation or engagement with NGOs.

The changes limit the court ability to revoke permits, enhance the discretionary powers of planning boards to deviate from policies and limit appeals to the grounds stated in objections presented before a project was approved.

“They underestimated us”

Addressing the protesters in front of Castille, a number of speakers from different NGOs thanked those who took their time to attend.

Moviment Graffitti’s Andre Callus enthusiastically told the crowd that the protest gave government a clear message; “You can’t fool the people.”

Callus said government made a mistake when they published the legal drafts in the middle of summer thinking no one will bother to oppose them.

He said government now has two options; either to scrap the proposed changes, or to make one more mistake, warning that civil society will mobilise again soon if government stays strong-headed.

Callus appealed to the protesters, saying that they have the power to stop government’s malice.

“A government for contractors and environmental criminals”

The President of the Ramblers’ Association, Ingram Bondin reminded protesters that after the 2023 protest named “Xebbajtuna”, Prime Minister Robert Abela had promised to introduce new rules that prevent construction works from starting pending the outcome of a planning appeal.

The crowd erupted in boos, as Bondin spoke of Abela’s betrayal, government’s use of ads to whitewash the planning reforms.

“This protest is only the beginning,” Bondin told Abela, “and we will keep going until the eve of the election if that’s what it takes.”