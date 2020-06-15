Valletta Ferry Service resumes operations on Tuesday
Barakka lift in full operation
The Valletta Ferry Service will be resuming operations on Tuesday 16 June.
The announcement was made on its Facebook page, with departures every half an hour.
In its announcement it also said the Barakka lift is also in full operation.
The Valletta Ferry Service also advised customers that it will be informing customers once the night service commences.
