[WATCH] Delia calls for ‘immediate’ removal of Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi: ‘Not enough for Robert Abela to be disgusted’

All those in the Labour government who supported Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat must shoulder political responsibility for scandals that continue to emerge, Adrian Delia said.

The Opposition leader said on Friday night that it was not enough for Robert Abela to be disgusted.

“When you are prime minister you cannot expect to simply be disgusted. You are obliged to take immediate steps. If Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat are not removed immediately, it will be a sign that the Prime Minister’s hands are tied,” Delia said.

Mizzi and Muscat have no Cabinet role but are still Labour MPs. Muscat had penned an economic note during the COVID-19 crisis which he shared with Cabinet.

With his parliamentary group and other activists sitting behind him, Delia asked whether Abela, in his former role as consultant to then prime minister Joseph Muscat, knew about these contracts.

He was referring to the revelations published by Reuters and Times of Malta today that Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black made millions in profit when Enemalta invested in a wind energy project in Montenegro in 2015.

Delia said the government had to do all it can to recover the millions from tax payer money stolen in these deals.

“We expect the government to recover the millions that were stolen to sustain honest people and companies that are passing through hard times,” Delia said.

PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami insisted the latest scandal confirmed the web of corruption that was created by people in Castille.

“The people involved in this deal, instead of being arrested and interrogated, are still running outside… the police force is not functioning. While they investigate with zeal a story that first emerged last year [concerning allegations that Yorgen Fenech tried to bribe PN officials to obstruct David Casa’s re-election] the police refuse to take steps against Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat,” Fenech Adami said.