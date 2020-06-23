Malta has a new police commissioner: Angelo Gafà formally appointed

Malta has a new police commissioner after Angelo Gafà’s appointment was formalised, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

Gafà obtained parliamentary approval on Monday after a grilling at the hands of the public appointments committee. Only government MPs sat on the committee after the Opposition boycotted the hearing.

Gafà is the sixth police chief since 2013 but his appointment was a historic first after parliament approved changes to the process.

A call for applications was issued by the Public Service Commission and interviews were conducted. The PSC then proposed two names to Cabinet. The Cabinet nominated Gafà, who then had to undergo a parliamentary grilling.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the new method of appointment was recognised as a positive development by the Venice Commission.

He said this change was the first in a raft of reforms that will take place within the police force.

“This is one of the major changes the government has undertaken in the first few months of the year to send the message that it was willing to let go of the exclusive powers it has always enjoyed,” Camilleri said.