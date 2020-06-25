Three new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Previously, Malta had registered three consecutive days with zero cases.

Three more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 32. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 627 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,027 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 91,571 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that all three cases were sporadic and did not form part of a known cluster. Out of the three cases, two were asymptotic and one symptomatic.