Gozo Channel releases summer 2020 ferry schedule

Ships will be leaving every half an hour from Mgarr during weekends

karl_azzopardi
26 June 2020, 12:32pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The number of trips between Malta and Gozo are set to increase as of next Thursday, as Gozo Channel’s summer schedule comes into effect.

The schedule released on Friday shows that the number of trips on between Monday and Thursday increased to 38 from 29.

There will also be an increase in crossings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with an increase in trips for cargo and dangerous goods.

Trips from Gozo’s Mgarr terminal will start at 12:45 am until midnight every day, while ferries will be leaving every half an hour on the weekend. Additional trips every 15 minutes will also come into action during peak hours.

The first ship will be leaving Cirkewwa every day at 1:45 am.

The summer schedule will run until 2 November.

Downloadable Files
gozo_channel_2020_summer_schedule.xlsx

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
