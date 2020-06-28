One recovery and no new cases registered in the last 24 hours

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, while one new recovery was recorded.

The information was published on the health ministry’s Facebook page ‘saħħa’.

661 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic began to 94,048.

Active cases now stand at 25, while the total number of cases is 670.

636 recoveries were registered.

The health ministry said of the total recovered cases, 378 are males, while 258 are females.