menu

One recovery and no new cases registered in the last 24 hours

661 swabs carried out 

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2020, 12:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, while one new recovery was recorded.

The information was published on the health ministry’s Facebook page ‘saħħa’.

661 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic began to 94,048.

Active cases now stand at 25, while the total number of cases is 670.

636 recoveries were registered.

The health ministry said of the total recovered cases, 378 are males, while 258 are females.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 28•06•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 28 June 2020

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] PN General Council: Party duty bound to stand up to government’s corrupt deals, Delia says
National

[WATCH] PN General Council: Party duty bound to stand up to government’s corrupt deals, Delia says
Karl Azzopardi
One recovery and no new cases registered in the last 24 hours
National

One recovery and no new cases registered in the last 24 hours
Karl Azzopardi
Yorgen Fenech told police Electrogas deal was corrupt
National

Yorgen Fenech told police Electrogas deal was corrupt
Saviour Balzan / Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Adrian Delia denies Yorgen Fenech donation and inquiry
National

[WATCH] Adrian Delia denies Yorgen Fenech donation and inquiry
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.