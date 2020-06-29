menu

Malta registers now new case of COVID-19 for third consecutive day

Three recoveries registered on Monday

karl_azzopardi
29 June 2020, 12:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi

No new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday.

516 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs since the pandemic began to 94,564.

The update was published on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page ‘saħħa’.

Three new recoveries were also registered, bringing the total number of active cases to 22.

The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 670, with 639 recovered patients.

The ministry said seven positive cases are receiving care at hospitals across the country. There is one patient each at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital, three patients at Boffa Hospital and two at St Thomas Hospital.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
