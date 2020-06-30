No COVID-19 cases reported for fourth consecutive day

No COVID-19 cases were found in Malta overnight, making it the first time since March that the island has registered zero new positive swab tests for four consecutive days.

The past week has also seen the lowest seven-day average ever in terms of the number of new cases.

There are currently 21 active cases, with one new recovery in the past 24 hours.

Since the virus arrived in Malta, 670 total patients have tested positive for the virus, of whom 640 have recovered completely. Nine people have died.

Tomorrow, Malta’s airport will be reopening to commercial flights for the first time since 21 March, as the country restarts its tourism engine.

Flight restrictions to all countries will be lifted on 15 June.

On Tuesday, the Medical Association of Malta urged the general public to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 hygiene, mask/visor wearing, and social distancing measures. MAM stressed that, with the airport reopening and visitors coming in from abroad, the risk of the virus spreading would potentially be greater.