menu

No COVID-19 cases reported for fourth consecutive day

For first time since March, Malta registers four consecutive days with zero new coronavirus cases

massimo_costa
30 June 2020, 12:51pm
by Massimo Costa
No COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight in Malta for the fourth consecutive day
No COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight in Malta for the fourth consecutive day

No COVID-19 cases were found in Malta overnight, making it the first time since March that the island has registered zero new positive swab tests for four consecutive days.

The past week has also seen the lowest seven-day average ever in terms of the number of new cases.

There are currently 21 active cases, with one new recovery in the past 24 hours.

Since the virus arrived in Malta, 670 total patients have tested positive for the virus, of whom 640 have recovered completely. Nine people have died.

Tomorrow, Malta’s airport will be reopening to commercial flights for the first time since 21 March, as the country restarts its tourism engine.

Flight restrictions to all countries will be lifted on 15 June.

On Tuesday, the Medical Association of Malta urged the general public to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 hygiene, mask/visor wearing, and social distancing measures. MAM stressed that, with the airport reopening and visitors coming in from abroad, the risk of the virus spreading would potentially be greater.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
Malta-linked project simplifies aircraft taxiing procedure for pilots
National

Malta-linked project simplifies aircraft taxiing procedure for pilots
MaltaToday Staff
No COVID-19 cases reported for fourth consecutive day
National

No COVID-19 cases reported for fourth consecutive day
Massimo Costa
Fortina’s new hop-off, hop-on ferry service to stop at Balluta eight times a day
National

Fortina’s new hop-off, hop-on ferry service to stop at Balluta eight times a day
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] As airport reopens, doctors union urges heightened discipline against COVID-19 risk
National

[WATCH] As airport reopens, doctors union urges heightened discipline against COVID-19 risk
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.