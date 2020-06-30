Malta’s MEPs nominate Charmaine Gauci for European Citizens’ Prize

Charmaine Gauci showed leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and her daily updates not only kept people informed but imparted peace of mind.

Gauci, Malta’s public health superintendent, became a household name and now she is being nominated for the European Citizens’ Prize along with her team.

Malta’s six MEPs – Miriam Dalli, Roberta Metsola, Alfred Sant, David Casa, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar – put forward Gauci and her team as representatives of the hundreds of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in Malta and Gozo.

Each year the European Parliament nominates an individual or organistation who has excelled in their contribution to society. This year, the European Parliament encouraged nominations for people helping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gauci deserves recognition for demonstrating great leadership skills, so that Malta responded to the pandamic, flattened the curve and lessened the gravity of the spread of the disease,” the MEPs said.

Gauci’s great comunication skills were also noted. “She helped to keep every citizien well informed... Professor Gauci and her team as representatives of the hundreds of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in Malta and Gozo, have demonstrated the very best of Maltese and European values in using a science-based approach to healthcare and containment measures,” the MEPs said.

On Tuesday, Malta registered its fourth day in a row with no new infections and for the past week has consistently had the lowest seven-day average rate for new infections.

There are currently 21 active cases of coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 670 infections, including nine people who died.