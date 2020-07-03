menu

Minister ‘impressed’ by abortion rate grants €130,000 to pro-life shelter

Minister ‘impressed’ by rate of abortions taking place outside Malta after visiting shelter that offers counselling services, grants €130,000 on three-year basis

karl_azzopardi
3 July 2020, 3:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon

The ministry for social solidarity has donated €130,000 to ‘Dar t’Għanniqa ta’ Omm’, a shelter administered by the pro-life Life Network Foundation.

The residence helps mothers who are considering an abortion.  

In a statement the ministry said the donation, spread over three years, will help in covering costs related to workers’ wages, maintenance, every day expenses and staff training.

Minister Michael Falzon said the idea for the social agreement stemmed from a visit he had at the residence last January, saying he had been impressed by the number of cases of abortion which happen in other countries. “Despite government’s budget having already been drawn up, we still managed to secure funds for this project,” he said.

According to the ministry, the Life Network Foundation carried out 570 hours of counselling with pregnant women, made 38 donations to families in need, assisted five women during their maternity program, four babies were birthed at the shelter and are currently assisting nine pregnant women.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Passport-for-cash programme will be shut down, replaced by new residency programme
National

Passport-for-cash programme will be shut down, replaced by new residency programme
Kurt Sansone
Minister ‘impressed’ by abortion rate grants €130,000 to pro-life shelter
National

Minister ‘impressed’ by abortion rate grants €130,000 to pro-life shelter
Karl Azzopardi
Standards commissioner found ethics breach with Fenech’s Petrus gift to Muscat
National

Standards commissioner found ethics breach with Fenech’s Petrus gift to Muscat
Matthew Vella
Gżira mayor blasts tribunal’s decision to confirm fuel station relocation to public garden
National

Gżira mayor blasts tribunal’s decision to confirm fuel station relocation to public garden
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.