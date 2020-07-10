Malta’s public transport fleet gets 50 new busses

The €11 million investment, will see the fleet go up to 428 busses, as the new 12-metre-long busses will be replacing the old ones which measures nine metres, increasing efficiency and safety, Transport Minister Ian Borg said

The improvement in efficiency will also be due to the busses’ two door facilities, which will be replacing the one doored nine metre vehicles.

The busses are Euro 6 standard, making them the most efficient and environmentally friendly in Europe.

The new busses will have a total capacity of 100 passengers.

The transport minister also said the fleet’s average age is four years old, with 75% of all busses having been used for less than five years, making it among the cleanest in Europe.

Borg said that prior to the coronavirus pandemic, busses in Malta were carrying an average of 81,000 passengers daily, but during the global wide lockdown, which led to closures around the world, passengers went down to 40,000 a day.

Ian Borg said that in recent weeks passenger numbers have started to pick up again, with an average of 100,000 passengers making use of the service daily.

Felipe Cosmen, Director of Autobuses de León, the bus company in charge of the country’s public transport system, praised government’s cooperation, stating the corporation will continue to strive towards increased efficiency and better technologies.

He also explained how the company’s success in Malta has led it implementing a similar system to Malta’s in Cyprus.

The transport minister also expressed government’s aspiration in sustaining its commitment in having free public transport for everyone.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also addressed the inauguration, stating that government’s investment in new and clean technologies must be partnered with a reliable infrastructure.

He also said the country’s small size should help in setting an example to other countries on how a reliable and effective transport system works.