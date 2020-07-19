MaltaToday Survey | PN voters unmoved by rebels’ choice for Opposition leader

Therese Comodini Cachia has made no impact yet among voters after emerging as the face of the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group rebellion, a MaltaToday survey shows.

Comodini Cachia’s trust rating when compared to Prime Minister Robert Abela runs at 13.1%, no different from Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who scored 13.2%.

More significantly, Comodini Cachia appears to have left no impact among voters who supported the PN in the last general election, which has been Delia’s biggest problem so far.

READ THE SURVEY HERE on Uberflip

The survey, carried out last week, shows that Comodini Cachia’s trust rating among PN voters runs at 31%. Delia’s trust score among PN voters stands at 32.7%.

The overall results show Abela obtaining a trust rating of 57.7% against Delia and 58.4% against Comodini Cachia.

Abela also secures the trust of 15.4% of PN voters in the last general election, in his match-up with Delia, and 17.1% of PN voters in a contest with Comodini Cachia.

The survey sees the Labour Party regaining two points and is now running at 47.8%. For the third month running, the PN continues to lose ground, and now stands at 20.8%.

An analysis of the figures suggests the gap between the parties stands around 72,000 votes.