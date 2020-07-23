Murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable

Melvin Theuma’s medical condition is stable, 48 hours after being hospitalised with serious stab wounds that police believe were self-inflicted.

Theuma, who was found bleeding inside his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night, sustained injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat. He was operated upon and is still in intensive care.

In a medical bulletin released on Thursday evening, the police said Theuma was still being kept at Mater Dei’s intensive therapy unit and his condition was stable.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all about the Caruana Galizia murder. He acted as the middleman between businessman Yorgen Fenech, who allegedly commissioned the assassination, and three men who carried out the bombing that killed Caruana Galizia.

Theuma provided police an invaluable stash of recordings he had made of conversations he had with Fenech and other people.

Theuma was living with three relatives at his Swieqi apartment under constant police protection.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said on Wednesday police officers stood guard outside Theuma’s apartment and in the basement garage.

A police officer who had originally been detailed to stay inside Theuma’s house was removed on the witness’s insistence.

Gafà said that an initial forensic analysis of the situation showed that the wounds Theuma sustained were self-inflicted. The victim is also believed to have communicated briefly with police Inspector Keith Arnaud, who was on the scene of the crime soon after Theuma was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigation are underway.

At the time of the incident, Theuma was alone at home since his partner, son and mother-in-law had gone out shopping.

Theuma’s lawyer had asked the police to check on Theuma after he failed to answer her calls.