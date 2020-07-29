Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable

Melvin Theuma’s medical condition is still stable, as he receives treatment at Mater Dei Hospital’s ENT ward.

Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, was transferred from the intensive care unit to his current ward earlier this week.

He was last week found critically injured in his Swieqi apartment, with wounds which the police said were self-inflicted.

Theuma had sustained injuries to his left hand, abdomen and throat, and was subsequently operated upon.

Medical sources have said that the nature of the injuries he sustained, and the angles of the stab wounds, indicated he had self-harmed.

In a written note to the police, Theuma said he stabbed himself out of remorse and because his evidence was being doubted.

On Friday, he told Magistrate Astrid Grima, who was visiting in hospital, that there was no third-party involved in the incident.

Unable to speak, he used gestures and a hand-written note to answer the magistrate’s questions.