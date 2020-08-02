menu

Ceiling collapse leaves Isla couple with grievous injuries

59-year-old man and 54-year-old woman injured after ceiling collapses in their house

kurt_sansone
2 August 2020, 9:07am
by Kurt Sansone
Police said the ceiling collapsed just after 10pm when the couple were inside the room
A couple were grievously injured when the ceiling of a room they were in at their house partially collapsed, the police said.

The incident happened on Saturday at 10:10pm in Triq-it-Tarzna, Isla.

The 59-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were at home when part of the ceiling came crashing down on top of them.

The couple were assisted by the police, the civil protection department and a medical team that took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The district police are investigating.

