Ceiling collapse leaves Isla couple with grievous injuries

A couple were grievously injured when the ceiling of a room they were in at their house partially collapsed, the police said.

The incident happened on Saturday at 10:10pm in Triq-it-Tarzna, Isla.

The 59-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were at home when part of the ceiling came crashing down on top of them.

The couple were assisted by the police, the civil protection department and a medical team that took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The district police are investigating.