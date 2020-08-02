Ceiling collapse leaves Isla couple with grievous injuries
59-year-old man and 54-year-old woman injured after ceiling collapses in their house
A couple were grievously injured when the ceiling of a room they were in at their house partially collapsed, the police said.
The incident happened on Saturday at 10:10pm in Triq-it-Tarzna, Isla.
The 59-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were at home when part of the ceiling came crashing down on top of them.
The couple were assisted by the police, the civil protection department and a medical team that took them to Mater Dei Hospital.
The district police are investigating.
More in National