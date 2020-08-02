menu

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s condition remains stable

Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains unchanged with police saying he is stable

kurt_sansone
2 August 2020, 10:34pm
by Kurt Sansone
There has been no change in the medical condition of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma, who remains stable.

Theuma is being held at Mater Dei Hospital’s ENT ward, the police said in a medical bulletin.

He sustained serious knife injuries to his abdomen and throat almost a fortnight ago in what police believe was a suicide attempt at his Swieqi apartment.

Theuma was given a presidential pardon to tell all about Caruana Galizia’s assassination. He has given police a stash of recordings of conversations between himself and other people in the aftermath of the murder.

Theuma’s testimony was key for the police to charge businessman Yorgen Fenech with masterminding the assassination.

