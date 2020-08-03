menu

Melvin Theuma remains in stable condition

Melvin Theuma is being cared for at Mater Dei’s ENT ward

3 August 2020
by Karl Azzopardi

Melvin Theuma’s condition has remained stable, the police have said.

Theuma is being held at Mater Dei Hospital’s ENT ward.

He sustained serious knife injuries to his abdomen and throat in what police believe was a suicide attempt at his Swieqi apartment.

Theuma was given a presidential pardon to tell all about Caruana Galizia’s assassination. He has given police a stash of recordings of conversations between himself and other people in the aftermath of the murder.

Theuma’s testimony was key for the police to charge businessman Yorgen Fenech with masterminding the assassination.

