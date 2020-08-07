Nurses’ union suspends industrial action

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has halted industrial action after reaching an agreement with government over the organization of mass events.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela held a meeting with social partners over the country’s way forward in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“An agreement has been reached with all stakeholders that mass events will not take place and be banned completely. Only certain organised events are to take place and such organised events are to be limited in number of attendees,” a statement by MUMN read.

The nurses’ union also said the PM committed to introducing rigorous enforcement which will be taken “seriously and effectively”.

“MUMN is allowing the Government to prove itself on the enforcement needed desperately to reduce the high spike of cases which will be hitting Malta.”

Despite halting industrial action, MUMN stated that it will continue to monitor the situation, and will reintroduce the directives if it is not satisfied with the situation.

Vulnerable and pregnant health care professionals will be informed with more details in the coming days.

MUMN would like to reassure the general public that its only interest is only that of its members and the general public.

On the other hand, the doctors’ union said it will continue with industrial action after talks with government failed to reach a common consensus.

In a statement on Friday, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said it found it “illogical and absurd” to hold mass events during an epidemic, and as such directives would continue into their second day.