23 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries

23 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that one of today’s cases was imported, two were traced back to the Paceville clusters, while the rest are being contacted by the contact tracing team.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•08•2020 𝗜𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗼𝗶𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀. Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Monday, August 10, 2020

Four more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 415.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 688 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,618 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 143,385 tests having been carried out so far on the island.