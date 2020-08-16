Adrian Delia wants parliament recalled for urgent debate on COVID-19

Adrian Delia has called on the Prime Minister to recall parliament for an urgent discussion on government’s strategy to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Nationalist Party leader reprimanded Robert Abela for going on holiday abroad at a time when the COVID-19 infection rate was increasing.

Delia said the Prime Minister should recall parliament from its summer recess to hold an urgent discussion on the strategy being adopted to tackle the coronavirus surge.

The Opposition leader was speaking on NET FM on Sunday.

“The people have a right to know what the situation is and what is going to happen,” Delia said, accusing the Prime Minister of acting as if nothing was happening.

“The government cannot leave people in the dark, with the Prime Minister acting as if nothing is happening so that he can enjoy his summer,” he said.

Delia insisted Abela’s behaviour brought to nil the sacrifices people did over the past months and the work done by doctors and nurses.

On the Attorney General’s resignation, Delia said this was the result of the Opposition’s work. “Over the past year, the Opposition was so effective that it led to the resignations of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and now of Peter Grech,” he said.

“This was the result of an effective Opposition, not a weak one, as some are trying to say,” he said, pledging to pursue his legal battle to return three privatised public hospitals back to the public.