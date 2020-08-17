menu

Peter Grech lashes out against unjust criticism in resignation letter

Outgoing Attorney General expresses disappointment at the way he was treated in the political debate 

karl_azzopardi
17 August 2020, 3:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Attorney General Peter Grech cited his age as the reason for his resignation last Saturday. 

Grech’s resignation letter was published by the office of the Attorney General. 

“As everyone knows, nearly two years ago I had faced a serious health issue, which could have been related to the stressful nature of my job. Today I have come to realise that while I have always have made myself available to work in a contentious and stressful environment, I have to make sure that I don’t aggravate my personal health,” Grech said 

Peter Grech’s resignation was announced on 15 August, and is expected to come into action on 9 September. 

Grech also said that he has always carried out his difficult role in line with the constitution. 

He also pointed out that the way he was criticised in the public debate was regularly disappointing and feels that it was at times unjust, “to create false perceptions”. 

“Unfortunately, the fact that I sometimes did not rebut to the accusations made against me was interpreted as an acceptation of what was being said about me and my duty as an Attorney General,” he said. 

In recent years, Grech has faced numerous calls for his resignation or removal, in particular over his handling of corruption allegations, but these were always parried.

READ ALSO: Peter Grech resigns as Attorney General

Grech’s tenure has been dogged by frequent criticism that he treated political corruption with kid gloves.

In 2017 the PN had argued that Grech had reneged on his duty to prosecute former minister Konrad Mizzi and the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, among others, on suspicions of money laundering and kickbacks found in reports drawn up by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

Earlier this year, PN MP Jason Azzopardi had memorably lashed out at Grech, after the inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia heard former Head of the Economic Crimes Unit, Ian Abdilla, claim that Grech had asked police to go slow on corruption investigations.

Grech had denied the accusation as an “outright lie and calumny.”

On Monday, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis announced the formation of an appointments commission.

The commission, headed by three retired judges, will be tasked with the selection of a new Attorney General. 

Downloadable Files
peter_grech_resignation_letter.pdf

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
