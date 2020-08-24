menu

Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS

Public Broadcasting Services chairman to be replaced as Castille eyes changes in top posts

karl_azzopardi
24 August 2020, 8:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The state broadcaster is in for a major shakeup with Castille planning to replace Tonio Portughese with an Executive Chairman.

It is not yet clear what the role of CEO Charles Dalli will be at PBS.

Sources close to government said that the new role would give extraordinary powers to the new chairman.

Portughese was appointed chairman of Public Broadcasting Services (PBS) in 2013.

PBS falls under the remit of Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela.

The decision follows the appointment of Norma Saliba as head of news, replacing veteran journalist Reno Bugeja.

It also comes a few days after popular Friday night show Xarabank was axed from the winter schedule.

During the Labour Party leadership campaign, Prime Minister Robert Abela had pledged to reform PBS.

In an interview on Sunday, Abela denied having any say in the removal of Xarabank, insisting the decision came from the PBS editorial board.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
National

Executive chairman to replace Tonio Portughese at PBS
Karl Azzopardi
Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
National

Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park
Karl Azzopardi
Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
National

Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay
MaltaToday Staff
Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
National

Children’s Commissioner calls for schools to reopen
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.