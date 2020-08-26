58-year-old festa enthusiast who fell from ladder dies
The 58-year-old Valletta resident who fell from a ladder while removing feast decorations has died
A 58-year-old man who sustained serious injuries on Monday when he fell from a ladder has died at Mater Dei Hospital, the police said.
The Valletta man was in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
He had been removing feast decorations when the accident happened.
