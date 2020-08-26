menu

58-year-old festa enthusiast who fell from ladder dies

The 58-year-old Valletta resident who fell from a ladder while removing feast decorations has died

maltatoday
26 August 2020, 3:09pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The police said that the man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday
The police said that the man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday

A 58-year-old man who sustained serious injuries on Monday when he fell from a ladder has died at Mater Dei Hospital, the police said.

The Valletta man was in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

He had been removing feast decorations when the accident happened.

READ MORE: Man grievously injured after falling from ladder

 

 

More in National
[WATCH] Peppi Azzopardi: ‘Axing of Xarabank will not silence me’
National

[WATCH] Peppi Azzopardi: ‘Axing of Xarabank will not silence me’
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | After Delia's no objection, Grech says PN leadership's hand was forced to ensure media balance
National

Updated | After Delia's no objection, Grech says PN leadership's hand was forced to ensure media balance
Kurt Sansone
58-year-old festa enthusiast who fell from ladder dies
National

58-year-old festa enthusiast who fell from ladder dies
MaltaToday Staff
Proposed Malta-Gozo ferry service not what government promised, PN says
National

Proposed Malta-Gozo ferry service not what government promised, PN says
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.