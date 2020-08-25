menu

Man grievously injured after falling from ladder

A 58-year-old man was grievously injured after falling off a ladder in Valletta

laura_calleja
25 August 2020, 7:47am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq ir-Repubblika
The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq ir-Repubblika

A 58-year-old man was grievously injured after falling off a ladder in Valletta.

The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq ir-Repubblika.

Police said the victim, a Valletta resident, was helping to remove the feast decorations from the street.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievously injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured after falling from ladder
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after falling from ladder
Laura Calleja
Motorcyclist grievously injured in Santa Venera accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Santa Venera accident
Police collect CCTV tapes in painstaking retracing of Sliema ‘vendetta’ hit-men
Court & Police

Police collect CCTV tapes in painstaking retracing of Sliema ‘vendetta’ hit-men
Matthew Vella
Man dies while swimming at Dwejra
Court & Police

Man dies while swimming at Dwejra
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.