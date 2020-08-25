Man grievously injured after falling from ladder

A 58-year-old man was grievously injured after falling off a ladder in Valletta.

The accident occurred at around 9pm in Triq ir-Repubblika.

Police said the victim, a Valletta resident, was helping to remove the feast decorations from the street.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievously injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.