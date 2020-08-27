Producers want speedy resolution on Film Commission investigation

Malta’s film production association wants the tourism ministry to disclose an operational review of the Malta Film Commission, which it has accused of favouring production companies on incoming foreign films.

The Malta Producers Association said Film Commissioner Johann Grech had actively pushed seven select producers when promoting Malta with incoming foreign projects, and demanded his resignation for discriminating against 14 other service providers.

“The MPA has learnt that a review commissioned by the Ministry of Tourism mid-March this year, on the shortcomings of the Malta Film Commission and the wrongdoings of its Film Commissioner has been concluded over a month ago, however for some reason the findings are being kept under wraps. Why?” the MPA asked.

The review, carried out by audit firm RSM, was communicated to the MPA in a 9 March meeting it had with tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli. The MPA had two meetings with RSM in which they repeated their serious concerns about the discrimination of the Film Commissioner and other claims of wrongdoing and mismanagement.

“Although it seems evident that the review has been used to delay the handling of the matter, it is impossible for it not to acknowledge that wrongdoing was indeed committed, because the facts are so stark,” the MPA said.

“But what could possibly be the reason for taking so long? Over one month to reveal the results of a review that should be openly and publicly available from the moment it is concluded…. if there was nothing to hide. The Permanent Secretary had promised that the MPA would be given a copy of the review, and despite reminders of this promise to date the Ministry has not been forthcoming… or even acknowledged the MPA’s emails.”