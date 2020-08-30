menu

Coronavirus: 15 new cases, 69 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 30 August | 15 new cases, 69 recoveries • 538 active cases • Overnight swab tests 1,909 • Total cases 1,862, including 11 deaths

kurt_sansone
30 August 2020, 12:52pm
by Kurt Sansone
Malta carried out 1,909 swab tests over the past 24 hours, resulting in 15 new cases
Malta carried out 1,909 swab tests over the past 24 hours, resulting in 15 new cases

Malta has registered 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The country now has 538 active cases as recently-introduced restrictive measures on mass gathering, bars, nightclubs and facemask wearing appear to be working.

The Health Ministry said 1,909 swab test were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

The health authorities said that from yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, one was a direct contact of a known case, four were work colleagues of people who tested positive, and two were the result of contact tracing from gatherings.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta registered 1,862 cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.

An 86-year-old woman who was recovering at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive therapy unit became Malta’s 11th victim of COVID-19 on Saturday. She had been in intensive care since her admission to hospital.

The woman had tested positive for coronavirus on 18 August.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Coronavirus: 15 new cases, 69 recoveries
National

Coronavirus: 15 new cases, 69 recoveries
Kurt Sansone
Delia wants face-to-face debates with Grech as PN election organ considers discarding the option
National

Delia wants face-to-face debates with Grech as PN election organ considers discarding the option
Kurt Sansone
PN leadership contenders have no vision for civil rights, environment, Abela hits back at rivals
National

PN leadership contenders have no vision for civil rights, environment, Abela hits back at rivals
Kurt Sansone
Polycarbonate ID cards ‘extremely difficult’ to forge or tamper with
National

Polycarbonate ID cards ‘extremely difficult’ to forge or tamper with
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.