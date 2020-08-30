Coronavirus: 15 new cases, 69 recoveries

Malta has registered 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The country now has 538 active cases as recently-introduced restrictive measures on mass gathering, bars, nightclubs and facemask wearing appear to be working.

The Health Ministry said 1,909 swab test were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

The health authorities said that from yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, one was a direct contact of a known case, four were work colleagues of people who tested positive, and two were the result of contact tracing from gatherings.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta registered 1,862 cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.

An 86-year-old woman who was recovering at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive therapy unit became Malta’s 11th victim of COVID-19 on Saturday. She had been in intensive care since her admission to hospital.

The woman had tested positive for coronavirus on 18 August.