Councils, Wasteserv to take glass bottles uncollected by refuse companies

National waste agency Wasteserv and the Local Councils Association will be collecting glass bottles that went uncollected by private refuse companies on Saturday.

Private collectors Greenpak and GreenMT, which are contracted to collect recyclable waste by local councils, are no longer collecting glass bottles deposited in cardboard boxes in the street.

“Action is being taken to ensure that glass reaches Wasteserv clean, and that it is not contaminated during collection. This is being done to ensure that such glass can be recycled, and to complement the effort being done by Maltese families to separate waste,” the agency said.

While there are no changes to the current system, the two companies are enforcing standards that have long been in place which are intended to ensure that glass is collected in an uncontaminated manner - without being crushed into the cardboard when deposited in the collection truck - so that it can be recycled.

“The Local Councils Association together with Wasteserv have observed that the glass collected today was not contaminated as was the case in previous times. However, the amounts that were received at Wasteserv were fewer than usual, and contrary to what was expected, an amount of glass - predominantly in cardboard boxes - was left on the streets.”

The remaining glass will be collected on Saturday to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the general public and that glass is recycled. “At the same time work with the schemes will be intensified in order to ensure that the service that is expected of them, is delivered.”