Unbelievable but true: dead animals being dumped in grey recycling bags

Dead animals are being dumped in grey recycling bags on a “daily basis”, WasteServ has revealed.

The agency posted a picture of a rabbit carcass in its waste processing plant to Instagram on Monday in an attempt to raise awareness.

Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca told MaltaToday that this was a daily occurrence and that it was beyond belief that in this day there were still people who engage in such practices.

He said that his colleagues already have a hard job, spending 12 hours selecting recyclable materials, so the least the public can do is ensure that the right materials are put in the grey bag.

Bilocca highlighted that these workers came to their job with pride knowing they were making a difference to the environment.

Only recyclable items should be discarded in the grey bag, such as plastic and paper. Dead animals cannot be put into residential trash containers in Malta - not even the black bags.

Bilocca explained that WasteServ has its own incinerator in Marsa and that persons can go and surrender their dead animals with no additional cost.

For dead animals found in public areas, persons can contact the Cleansing Department for proper disposal of such waste.