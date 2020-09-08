menu

COVID-19: 23 new cases, active cases down to 356

Active coronavirus cases in Malta stood at 356 as of 12:30pm on Tuesday

maltatoday
8 September 2020, 2:54pm
by MaltaToday Staff

23 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight between Monday and Tuesday, while 39 patients recovered.

The active coronavirus cases in Malta stood at 356 as of 12:30pm on Tuesday.

A total 1,364 tests were carried out between Monday and Tuesday, meaning a total of 205,141 swabs were taken over the past six months.

So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta.

As things stand, Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 81.4, the fifth-highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.

More in National
PN: Abela must take steps on Cabinet members who chatted with 17 Black owner
National

PN: Abela must take steps on Cabinet members who chatted with 17 Black owner
Matthew Vella
COVID-19: 23 new cases, active cases down to 356
National

COVID-19: 23 new cases, active cases down to 356
MaltaToday Staff
Domestic violence czar’s position on sex work riles anti-trafficking coalition
National

Domestic violence czar’s position on sex work riles anti-trafficking coalition
Matthew Vella
Marsa flyover opening postponed due to COVID-19
National

Marsa flyover opening postponed due to COVID-19
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.