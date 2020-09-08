COVID-19: 23 new cases, active cases down to 356

23 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight between Monday and Tuesday, while 39 patients recovered.

The active coronavirus cases in Malta stood at 356 as of 12:30pm on Tuesday.

A total 1,364 tests were carried out between Monday and Tuesday, meaning a total of 205,141 swabs were taken over the past six months.

So far, 14 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Malta.

As things stand, Malta's total number of cases per 100,000 population is 81.4, the fifth-highest in the EU, according to the European Centre of Disease Control’s daily list.