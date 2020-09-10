80-year-old man is Malta's 15th coronavirus victim, health authorities confirm

An 80-year-old man has died after contracting COVID-19, making him Malta's 15th victim since the start of the pandemic last March, the Health Ministry said.

The man tested positive for the virus on 4 September and was admitted into Mater Dei hospital yesterday. He died earlier today. The authorities said that he was suffering from underlying health conditions.

The Health Ministry extended its condolences to the family of the victim, and again urged people to follow regulations and advice issued by the health authorities.

This marks Malta's fifth death within the past 15 days. There are currently known clusters in a number of elderly homes and within a construction company.

