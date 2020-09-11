Six cases detected during airport testing

Six cases of COVID-19 were registered during airport testing.

Speaking during her weekly press briefing, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that all the positive cases registered came from Spain.

Girona, Barcelona and Madrid are all on Malta’s amber list.

Passengers arriving from countries on the amber list will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test performed no longer than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Malta. Travellers arriving in Malta that fail to provide the test may be submitted to testing, as well as quarantine.

Previously Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci told MaltaToday that the testing is, in fact, random and that if a passenger tests positive, contact tracing is conducted as well as a risk assessment.

318 swab tests were carried out since the amber list was created.

As of midnight, two cities in France, Paris and Marseille, will be added to Malta’s amber list.

Other countries on the amber list are Romania, Czech Republic and Tunisia.

On Friday, 43 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, while 30 patients recovered.

Active cases now stand at 399.

