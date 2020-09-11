[WATCH] 43 new cases of COVID-19 registered on Friday

43 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday.

2,094 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases now stands at 399.

Addressing the media, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that four patients are currently being held at the Infectious Disease Unit, four are being housed at other wards, one patient is being held at the ITU, eight are being cared for at Boffa Hospital and 15 are being cared for at St Thomas Hospital.

The largest cluster last week was the family one, with 51 patients. The migrant cluster currently has 31 patients.

21 construction workers working on the Marsa flyover are also infected.

Active cases in Gozo stand at 14.

A nursing home cluster currently has 33 patients.

The average age of patients who contracted COVID-19 during the last week was 47.

Homes

With 32 new cases registered at the St Joseph Care Home, 13 at the Casa Antonia Care Home and two at the San Paulo, Gauci said that the spread of COVID-19 probably stemmed from visitors.

Gauci confirmed that those people who are not classified as high risk or have mild symptoms are quarantined at the care home and not moved to hospital.

Homes are also equipped with virus experts which have the knowhow to prevent the further spread of the contagion, according to Gauci.

Patient tests positive for a second time

The public health superintendent also confirmed that an individual tested positive twice for the virus. The person has mild symptoms.

ECDC will be issuing guidelines and the public health superintendence will be moving forward on those guidelines as to how to classify and treat the cases.

Migrant situation

On migrants, Gauci said the majority are asymptomatic, and were only detected due to random testing.

One migrant is being held at Mount Carmel, and another is being held at Boffa Hospital.

Appeal to wear masks

Gauci appealed for people to wear masks better and to “take care of each other”.

She said that people should limit contact with vulnerable people.